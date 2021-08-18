Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Independent Bank worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.