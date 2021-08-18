Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 146,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

