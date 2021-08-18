Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

IBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

