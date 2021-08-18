Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFNNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

IFNNY traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 102,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

