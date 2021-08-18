Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IFNNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
IFNNY traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 102,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
