Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS IRMTF remained flat at $$24.67 on Wednesday. Information Services has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

