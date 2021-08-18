Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS IRMTF remained flat at $$24.67 on Wednesday. Information Services has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

