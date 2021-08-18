Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IKT. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.