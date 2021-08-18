INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $6.19

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $199,003.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00013650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

