Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head to Head Analysis

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.56%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Risk & Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 98.04 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -95.02 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 239.88 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -10.30

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.