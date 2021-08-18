Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Update

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $360.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.