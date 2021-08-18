InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of INPOY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 30,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. InPost has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Get InPost alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target on the stock. Erste Group assumed coverage on InPost in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.