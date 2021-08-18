Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,077 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

ATEC stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.