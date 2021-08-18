Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of £16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

