Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

