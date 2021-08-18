Insider Buying: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.