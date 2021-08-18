Insider Buying: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
