Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($30,376.27).

Shares of QRT opened at GBX 95.74 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.75 ($1.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.51. The stock has a market cap of £39.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

