Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $28,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
