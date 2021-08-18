Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWST stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

