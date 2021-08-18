Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

