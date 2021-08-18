Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd W. Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 109,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

