Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alejandro Larrive sold 500 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$20,995.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. Methanex Co. has a one year low of C$27.55 and a one year high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.19.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

