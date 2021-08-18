Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells 2,037 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RMBS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

