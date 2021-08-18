Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Sells 9,364 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92.
- On Monday, July 26th, Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04.
Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.