Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Sells 9,364 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92.

On Monday, July 26th, Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

