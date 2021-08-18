Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 52,632 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Williams H. Bartels sold 3,226 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $5,355.16.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.39. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

