Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells 163,539 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philippe Botteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $4,446,961.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

