Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells 43,875 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,842. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $5,253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.