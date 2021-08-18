Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

