Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $204.48 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $107.24 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.