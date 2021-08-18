Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

