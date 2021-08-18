Interactive Financial Advisors Has $35,000 Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 968.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 119,656 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 446.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.