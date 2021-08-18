Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

