Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.58. 4,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,229. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

