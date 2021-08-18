International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

