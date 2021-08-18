International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.