Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 405,726 shares.The stock last traded at $27.59 and had previously closed at $27.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $910.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

