Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

TSE ITP opened at C$30.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.31.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total transaction of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,337.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

