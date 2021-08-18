inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

