Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Invacare worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

