Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.74. 33,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 58,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,127,000.

