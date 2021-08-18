Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 116,032 shares.The stock last traded at $57.50 and had previously closed at $57.76.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
