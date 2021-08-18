Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 203,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,031,848 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,270,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.