Investors Buy High Volume of Gritstone bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 785% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

