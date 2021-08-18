Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.10. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

