Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,782% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,206. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

