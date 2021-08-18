Investors Purchase High Volume of The TJX Companies Put Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 34,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,662 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

