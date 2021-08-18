Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kellogg Call Options (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,802 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,065% compared to the typical daily volume of 499 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 32.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

