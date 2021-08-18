Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 468% compared to the average volume of 1,682 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.