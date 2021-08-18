iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 747,352 shares.The stock last traded at $86.06 and had previously closed at $86.30.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get iRobot alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.