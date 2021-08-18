iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

