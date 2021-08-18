iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

