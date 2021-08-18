iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 808.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 301,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

